Swifties assemble!

Taylor Swift has been surprising her fans throughout the year and we are totally loving her surprises! After winning major prizes during last week’s AMA’s looks like Taylor Swift found a way to thank her fans! She recently took on to Twitter to release the trailer to her latest Concert film-folklore: the long pond studio sessions. What’s more exciting is that the movie releases today!! Yes! You heard that right, TODAY! Swift is all set to release her concert film today on Disney Plus at midnight PST! While the album itself came as a surprise to the fans during July,swifties are hot to trot for the movie!

Taylor Swift’s 3rd concert movie!

Taylor Swift has already released two concert movies this year on Netflix, City of Lover and Miss Americana. Revolving around her albums Reputation and Lover both the movies did marvelously on the streaming platform. Being the third concert movie, Folklore is going to contain some intimate interviews about Tay Tay’s quarantine life. The trailer also shows Taylor expressing the fact that everyone needed a cry and so did she. She shall be performing all the 17 songs from her new album in the concert movie. Fans were a little sad as she had only released Cardigan as a single from the album. However, this seems to be a huge win for them as they get to see her perform all 17 of them.

Swift to the win!

The album, Folklore has already made history as it debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s album and songs chart. She is the first artist to debut her album in such a position. Cardigan, which was released in July swooped to the No1 spot right after its debut. Her duet with Bon Iver too was able to bag spots on the hot 100 song chart at spots 4 and 6 respectively. The album was also the first album to sell over a million copies in 2020.Dam Taylor back with those record-breaking albums!

The queen of country-pop, Taylor Swift had a rather good year so far. With the release of her album “Reputation” fans were convinced that the old Taylor was dead. However, with Folklore Taylor reminds her fans that she rose up from the dead and she’ll do it every time. With every new album, Taylor keeps proving the fact the world is just a classroom. Her past 2 movies gave us a glimpse of her life. We wonder what secrets are going to be revealed in the new one!