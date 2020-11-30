Ellen’s Overrated

Ellen DeGeneres has ruled the world of talk shows ever since The Ellen DeGeneres Show debut in 2003. The first few seasons of the show were marvelous and was widely appreciated for its humor. The show even won over 20 Emmys during the first 5 years of running. However, the show seems to have lost its comedic flair and has been found to be distasteful by several. People now believe Ellen invites people on to the show to just roast them.

This issue first came into the limelight when Dakota Johnson called Ellen out while she was a guest on her show. However, the rumors bout Ellen might be true or just rumors after all. However, Ellen now seems overrated as there are several talk show hosts who do it better than her. We’ve compiled a list of a few of them:

Talk show hosts who slay tonight shows

1)Conan O’brian-The OG Talk Show host

Conan has been taking over the talk show world since 1993. Being in the business for more than a decade he truly knows how to entertain his audiences! Although his show was able to gain a huge audience, Conan is going to sadly wrap up his tv hosting life in 2021. Conan, which was supposed to end in 2022 will now be ending during 2021

2)James Corden-the British conquering the talk show world

Hailing from the United Kingdom, James Corden has raised the bar for hosts worldwide! Winning 9 Emmy’s in his 5-year long talk show career. Which is simply legendary. Corden has also been able to turn a few of his popular segment into shows of their own. Carpool Karaoke is one of the incredible shows created by Corden which debut as a mere segment on his show. Fans even love his segment, Spill your guts or fill your guts. Where celebrities have to choose between answering a question or eating a weird delicacy like a bull’s tongue.

Also read:Mathew Perry announces engagement to Molly

3)Jimmy Fallon-Underdog of comedy

Jimmy, a comedic genius who’s a product of SNL stepped into the world of talk shows during 2009. The show has won 2 Emmys. Jimmy is one talk show host whose comedy is simply pure and funny. Unlike, Ellen, Jimmy is known to provide his guests with a friendly environment. What’s unique about Jimmy is, he invites talents hailing from various art forms on the same day. It’s never the same routine. Jimmy’s most famous segment is “eww” where he takes upon the character of a spoiled teen Sara. John Cena’s appearance in the skit went viral and is probably the best of “eww”

There are several other talk show hosts who deserve more appreciation than they’re getting. Who’s your favorite host?