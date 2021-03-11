Advertisements

Selena says adios to music

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a “real shot at acting”. As per People magazine, Selena opened up about her lengthy career on both TV and in music for Vogue’s April cover story and revealed that she wants to lean into acting and producing more so than music in the future.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the magazine candidly. She added, “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”Selena said she wants to “give it one last try” before maybe retiring from music. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music,” she said. Advertising

Selena working on her acting career

Selena, who is currently working on the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, later clarified saying, “I need to be careful” as she explained that she wanted to spend more time producing (as she did with 13 Reasons Why) and “give myself a real shot at acting.”

Selena said, “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.

While a fourth album might be Gomez’s “one last try” before seriously considering retirement, her fans have her Spanish-language EP Revelación to look forward to on Friday (March 12). The seven-song project includes previously released singles “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican rapper/singer Rauw Alejandro and “De Una Vez.” Gomez also enlisted DJ Snake on “Selfish Love,” and Puerto Rican rapper/singer Myke Towers on “Dámelo To,” on top of the remaining tracks “Buscando Amor,” “Vicio,” and “Adios.”