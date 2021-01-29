Advertisements

Selena’s new groovy music

Selena Gomez has taken over the internet with her latest Latino songs! Selena has a track record of releasing the most astonishing tunes ever and we fail to understand where she brings all this talent from. Recently Selena has been giving a boost to her Latino roots as she releases 2 back to back Spanish songs and we are totally loving it. Adding to her Spanish endeavours In a flash and-miss appearance, Selena Gomez drops ‘Baila Conmigo’ video with rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Selena Gomez is diagramming new regions and doing it easily. The artist dropped her first historically speaking Spanish language EP with rapper Rauw Alejandro named Baila Conmigo. The music video which went live on 29 January was gotten with much love by Selena’s fans as they took to the remarks part of the YouTube video to communicate their contemplations.

The single Baila Conmigo which signifies ‘Hit the dance floor with Me’ is Selena’s second single from her as of late reported Spanish-language seven-tunes EP named Revelation. The EP is scheduled to deliver on 12 March, according to reports. On the off chance that you are a good ‘old fashioned Selena fan, Baila Conmigo may leave you slightly disillusioned as the ‘Uncommon’ vocalist seldom shows up.

In a matter of moments and-miss appearance, Selena can be seen on a TV screen in the music video wearing hot ensembles. In any case, the video never truly stops and gives us a decent look at Selena banning from one second. Regardless, the video appears to have made a buzz via online media. The tune which signifies ‘Hit the dance floor with Me’ centres around pretentiousness and recuperating.

Delivered by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and Neon16, the team sings, “Dance, dance, hit the dance floor with me/Dance, dance, dance and I’ll follow you/Move, come get free.” The coquettish musical pop tune further says, “Kiss me, only a single time/That way I’ll have the motivation to see you once more.”

Selena on collaborating with BLACKPINK

During August, 2020, the world saw the joint effort between two music sensations, Selena Gomez and K-Pop band BLACKPINK. Five months since it has been delivered, the melody Ice Cream advanced toward the highest point of music graphs around the globe. The super-hit melody even packed away ‘Best Music Video Award’ at 2020 TDY Awards. The infectious verses, Ice cream, chillin’, chillin’ spread out of control and the video has accumulated in excess of 480 million perspectives on YouTube.

In a new meeting with ETimes, Selena Gomez uncovered how her involvement in the K-Pop young lady band while teaming up for the tune Ice Cream was. The vocalist while discussing her new crowd said that it has been a delight connecting with the Korean Music Industry due to how warm and inviting they have been.

Both Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK are endorsed to a similar mark, Interscope Records who concocted the splendid thought. One of the intriguing realities about the tune is that both needed to shoot the music video independently because of Covid limitations. The band and Selena worked over FaceTime, yet that didn’t prevent the tune from being a hit.

Selena Gomez shared that she delighted in the experience and added that it has been a learning cycle for her as a result of the new dialect. She said that regardless of their unmistakable styles alongside their energy, the two of them fit together consummately. She further referenced that the four-part young lady band is inviting and they had a flat out impact while dealing with the melody together.BLACKPINK individuals are Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose who, as indicated by The Thing, are large enthusiasts of Selena. They think she is a modest individual and were enchanted by how unreservedly she communicated her sentiments that made them think how cool she is.