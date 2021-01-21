Advertisements

Olivia Rodrigo has been taking over the music world with her latest single,” Driving license”.The tik tok sensation who is mostly known for her work in the high school musical tv series entered the music world with a bang as her debut single climbs to billboard’s top ten! The song is currently ruling the list and Olivia is ruling the music world at the moment. The elated singer went on Twitter to express her excitement and gratitude to her fans. The 17-year-old has achieved a milestone which several artists are still trying to get to!

Theories spiralling around Olivia Rodrigo’s new hit

TikTok users got excited with the asserted backstory of “Driver’s License,” making many recordings examining what they accept to be the motivation for the melody. As per the extensive research conducted by her fans on tik tok, Rodrigo composed the tune about her previous “Secondary School Musical: The Musical – The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett.

Fans on Tik Tok made videos guessing that Rodrigo purportedly succumbed to Bassett, who was 18 when she was 15, however, that they couldn’t be together because of her age. Bassett showed her how to drive and disclosed to her he’d stand by until she was more established, yet then ultimately proceeded onward with another young lady, the recordings guessed.

Online media detectives even surfaced an old video where Rodrigo said Bassett took her for a drive in the wake of discovering a tune they co-stated, “Only For a Moment,” would have been remembered for the Disney arrangement. Neither Bassett nor Rodrigo has openly remarked on the fan hypotheses with respect to the melody.

Celebs congratulate Olivia Rodrigo

“Driver’s License” even grabbed the eye of pop genius Taylor Swift, who likewise rose to notoriety as a teen with her own catastrophe songs of devotion. Rodrigo posted a screen capture of her tune hitting the iTunes diagram under Swift, inscribing the Instagram photograph with “close to Taylor on us I tune graph I’m in a puddle of tears.”

Swift remarked that she is proud of Olivia! Rodrigo told Billboard in a meeting that it has been the “most abnormal seven day stretch of for what seems like forever” following the tune’s change into a web marvel. “To see it do truly well to have this truly excruciating second in my life, and transform it into something delightful that can perhaps help individuals through a difficult stretch that they’re having, similar to I was making some extreme memories it’s simply so engaging,” Rodrigo said. “Also, I feel appreciative that I had the chance.”

Amid smashing billboard and Spotify records, the singer eve received a celebratory customised cake from Halsey mark the occasion. Additionally its also been said that the 17-year-old has befriended Niall Horan who has reportedly shown interest in mentoring Olivia. The singer used to spend her time writing fanfictions about one direction when she was younger. Ironically, today she’s friends with Nial Horan one of the members of One Direction. Supermodel Hailey Bieber too gushed over the song as she scared a screenshot of the single on her IG story. The model said that the song was really good and even rightfully called Olivia a queen.

Cardi B too showered the young singer with praises as she said she’d even love to collaborate with her as they drive! The two now have plans to drive to mc donalds and bond over their love for music! Yaaaaay! Imagine a duet with Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo, are we even worthy of this?

Olivia hasn’t been quite vocal about he future plans, we believe she’s still processing the newly found levels of fame she just unlocked.No after what she has in store for us we are surely going to support her a 100%