Michael Stanley’s no more

Vocalist musician Michael Stanley kicked the bucket this seven day stretch of a cellular breakdown in the lungs at age 72. He’s recollected by Holly Gleason. a music pundit and creator who was brought up in Cleveland and got to know Stanley while she was a music administrator. Gleason is the writer of the 2018 Belmont Book Award champ “Lady Walk the Line” and is busy working on the approaching “Prine on Prine.”

Like a mysterious handshake, you can, in any case, quantify the stone and Midwestern bonafides of individuals, particularly the individuals who experienced childhood in Ohio and encompassing states during the ’70s and ’80s by whether they knew the Michael Stanley Band. In Cleveland, particularly, Stanley was a craftsman who felt just as significant as Detroit’s Bob Seger, Indiana’s John Mellencamp and even Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen, who additionally caught average lives, loves and disillusionments with a realness however abrasive as it might have been charged.

Michael Stanley-The rock legend

He was the one who cast AOR rockers like “Midwest Midnight,” “We should Get the Show on The Road,” “Strike Up the Band” and “Our Town,” hymns from a town that was pushed off and taunted, into an existence where he never entirely accomplished public fame. How should they not realize that, in our side of America, he was a divine being?

Michael Stanley, the dull haired guitarist with the voice that snarled, did the unimaginable without the energy of superstardom, in Cleveland, paying little mind to his compass to the coasts. He sold out the once-glad Richfield Coliseum, opened by Frank Sinatra with a dark tie affair and where the Cavaliers played for quite a long time, for two evenings quicker than Led Zeppelin in their prime. Sold out the theatre-in-the-round Front Row for ten sequential evenings as the last curtain call for the Michael Stanley Band. Sold out four more-than-SRO shows at Blossom Music Center, a record that still can’t seem to be broken.

