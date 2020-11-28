Mathew Perry’s engaged!!

FRIENDS fame, Mathew Perry is now an engaged man! Mathew made the revelation to people’s magazine. By stating that he happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet. They had been dating for 2 years before Mathew finally popped the question. So who is the lucky woman? Molly Hurwitz is the one who won the human lottery by wooing Perry. She happens to be a talent manager working in Zero Gravity Management. Katherine Heigl, Maggi Grace, and Angela Lansbury happen to be clients of the Management company. Due to their extremely private life, we don’t really know how the love birds met. However, they do mix in the same circles and it would be right to assume that they probably met during a gathering.

Mathew’s relationship timeline

The couple is rumored to have spent a lot of time in New York City, Hurwitz’s home town. They’ve been dating since 2018. However, Hurwitz only confirmed the relationship on her private Instagram during Valentine’s day in 2019. The two even went through a small split during mid-2020 but got back together soon. Mathew had been seen lurking around the exclusive celebrities dating app Raya after they broke up. While we don’t know the exact date when the two got engaged we can speculate it was some time during late November 2020.

FRIENDS will always be there for you

The history

Mathew,51, and Molly,29 are 22 years apart in age. However, the couple seems to get each other well regardless of the age difference. They are rumored to have hit it off almost immediately as they both shared the same quirky sense of humor. Perry isn’t the first celeb to date Hurwitz. In the past, Molly has been seen getting cozy with The Office’s star, B.J Novak. Famous for playing Rayan, in The Office: US. It so happens that Molly only dates men from the entertainment industry. Her friends believe that although she says she’s not in it for the fame, she enjoys the attention.

Mathew has been single ever since he split up with Mean Girls fame, Lizzy Caplan. They were quite serious and went on to date for 6 years until they broke up in 2012. Lizzy is now happily married to her spouse, Tom Riley. Rumors did a circle around Mathew dating FRIENDS co-star Courtney Cox but seems like they were just rumors after all. Although several still believe that Mathew will forever be in love with Courtney.Probably just some FRIENDS fanatics, who knows.

We hope the newly engaged couple shares more details about the proposal and get hitched soon!