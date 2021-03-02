Advertisements

Lady Gaga’s dogs are safe

Last week during a robbery in Hollywood when two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death” in social media posts Monday. Ryan Fischer’s posts included pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says a lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs.

Fischer was shot once as he walked three of Lady Gaga’s dogs on Wednesday night on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard. Video captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured Fischer’s screams of “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”Police are seeking two men in the attack and said Monday they are still investigating.

Advertisements

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed Friday evening when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them. Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie. Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing “your babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!” in Instagram posts. A third dog, named Asia, escaped the assailants and lies down next to Fischer “while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot sick wound,” he wrote.

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs. From his hospital bed, Ryan Fischer has relived last week’s violent incident and thanked the first responders and health care workers for saving his life.The robbers who targeted him took two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs – Koji and Gustav – and then fled after the attack in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out

He said she was a “guardian angel”, adding: “I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”At the start of the ordeal, a car had pulled up alongside Mr Fischer, and two men jumped out demanding that he hand over the animals.The pair struggled with him, then one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before they got away with Koji and Gustav.

.

Following the shooting, singer Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 (£360,000) reward for the safe return of her pets no questions asked, and on Friday an unnamed woman brought the two dogs to a police station unharmed.

Also read:Taylor Swift slams Netflix

They were later safely reunited with the US pop star’s representatives. Officers said she appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the armed robbery. On Instagram, two images have been posted of Mr Fischer from his hospital bed, including one of him on a ventilator and another after it was removed. Recalling the aftermath of the attack, he wrote: “While a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me.

“My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.”I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologised that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Mr Fischer also noted that the police were committed to bringing the “attempted murderers to justice”, adding: “I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do”.Captain Jonathan Tippet of the LA police said since officers were not involved in the reward, he did not know if the mystery woman would receive it.