Kim honors Kanye’s album!

On 23rd, Kanye’s Grammy-winning album,” My dark twisted Fantasy “ turned 10! The album gave consists of some evergreen songs like “All of the lights”.Wifey, Kim Kardashian went on Twitter to celebrate her husband’s achievement. Kim let us in on a little secret. As the tweet made some interesting revelations about Kanye’s song Lost in the world which features in the album. Kim and Kanye have been married for about 4 years now. However, it looks like the relationship had been brewing for a decade. The tweet reveals that “Lost in the world” was inspired by a poem he wrote for her back in 2010. In fact, the poem went on to become the chorus of his song,

In her tweet, Kim says that Kanye was unable to come up with lyrics. Thereby, leading him to use the poem he wrote for Kim on her 30’th B’day. Along with the tweet, she posts a picture of the card that Kanye gave her on her 30th B’day. The card consists of doodles of Kim and the poem which appears in the chorus of Kanye’s song.

Twitterati react to Kim’s tweet!

The tweet has brought in several criticisms. We can not ignore the fact that both of them were seeing other people when Kanye wrote the poem. Fans are a bit disturbed by the fact that Kanye blatantly calls Kim his hell and his jail. One fan couldn’t believe the fact that Kim would even accept such a poem from someone. She wrote “If someone who I was talking to gave me that, I would throw the poem on the man’s face and walk away” Several people took digs at Kanye’s spelling skills. Sad for Kanye, he can’t even blame it on autocorrect as the note is handwritten.

Fans have also begun investigating the timeline as they feel the dates just don’t add up. The now-married love birds met for the first time back in 2003 and became friends instantly. Kanye was dating Amber rose when he was first seen in an episode of KUWTK in 2010. In the episode, he is shown visiting one of the sisters’ dash stores. During that time, Kim was busy rekindling her relationship with ex Reggie Bush. It sounds rather fishy for Kanye to write such a poem for Kim, even weirder for her to accept it.

The fishy timeline of events is raising speculations about Kim and Kanye goofing around when they were involved with others. However, no matter how weird t may seem to the world, love has a way of finding you. Kanye and Kim have been together for around 5 years now and have 4 children together. We wish to see more such cute tweets from both of them!