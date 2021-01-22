Advertisements

Kim K breaks up with Kanye

Everything’s not well in Kim K’s rather fabulous life. It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been facing some trouble in paradise. The couple has been living differently for a couple of months now and it looks like Kim Kardashian is taking this change slightly better than Kanye.

Kanye had a public breakdown a few months ago when he tweeted about wanting to abort their firstborn, North when they first heard the news about the pregnancy. The Kardashians along with the fans didn’t take this tweet lightheartedly and lashed on Kanye for the same. It was after this gimmick that Kim K slowly began opening up about their marital issued with her fans.

The exact reason for the divorce has been disclosed neither by Kim Kardashian or Kanye West. Kim has stopped wearing her engagement ring and Kanye has been living separately in their mansion without attending any of the Kardashian festivities for which they’ve been receiving several criticisms. However, sources have revealed that it pretty much just looks like Kim Kardashian is just done with Kanye’s shit.

Kim has been trying her best to help Kanye with his mental illness but, now she’s reached a point where she can’t do it anymore. Kim has grown up and is quite ambitious. She wants to get her Law degree and is quite serious about her prison reform movement whereas Kanye is just straight-up acting like he’s on drugs! Kanye’s trying to run for president and doing the most random things. Kim really can’t deal with this anymore.

Another source reported that Kanye has been thinking of divorcing Kim ever since 2018 when Kim attended the criminal justice summit with Meek Mill. The rapper seems to be done with the entire Kardashian family all together. He even said that the family tried forcing him into a mental institution.

Kanye attended Kris’s birthday in Tahiti for just a couple of minutes. He arrived extremely late, dropped Kim k’s father, Robert Kardashian’s hologram and took a flight out as soon as possible. He was missing from the family’s snaps too. Kanye spiced it up a notch and called Kim’s momager Kris Jenner as Kris Jong Un.

Not many details have been revealed by the otherwise very public couple. This might have to do something with the fact that the finale epi of keeping up with the Kardashians will be revolving around Kim K’s marital issues! Undountedly,a great PR strategy.

Kim K to reveal details in KUWTK

The Kardashians mean to exit with an extravagant flair. They’ve recorded Kim examining her marriage issues. In any case, everyone included is on a nondisclosure arrangement on the grounds that the finale won’t screen until some other time in 2021.Kim and Kanye had disengaged and are masterminding the arrangements of division after just about seven years of marriage. They share four children: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 20 months old Psalm.

Numerous sources have revealed that the duo is already in talks if settlements as Kim K hires Laura Wasser.Laura guided Kim through her past divorces as well.She has even represented celebs like Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie during their divorce settlements.Several propoerties need to be divided the couple.Kim is trying to retain their ain house as she believes that kids have grown up their and it wouldnt be right to relocate them during such a time.

The whole world will know how it went down when the finale of Keeping up with the Kardashian airs later in 2021.However,it is speculated that the duo has already divorced and are just holding the information for some more time just for the sake of the show.