Advertisements

The Indian comedic scene is filled with talented comics who strive on a daily basis to provide unique content that is both funny and not too offensive. During the corona times, several comedians used platforms like youtube to continue to entertain their fans. Here are 2 such comedians who put their heart and soul into helping us to survive 2020:

Tanmay Bhat-Youtube’s allrounder

Tanmay Bhat who is most popularly known for the FIRs filed against him for his antics online is ruling the world of youtube today. May it be gaming, giving financial advice, roasting, or straight up being candid about his life. Tanmay has covered it all. He even began vlogging and also makes reaction videos from time to time. In other words, Tanmay has covered almost all formats of videos one could possibly find on youtube. During 2020 Tanmay streamed continuously for about 8 hours for 2 days straight in order to raise money for charities helping people fight corona. Recently, he partnered with Netflix to promote AK vs AK and hosted a roast battle between superstar Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap.

Advertisements

Samai Raina:Youtubes chess master

Comicstan fame, Samai Raina went on a mission to conquer the world of chess during the pandemic. Streaming rounds of chess on his YouTube channel at individual joke artist Tanmay Bhat’s recommendation. His viewership got a lift when he welcomed YouTuber, Antonio Radić, famously known as Agadmator, to his channel. Because of this, Indian GM, Vidit Gujrathi tweeted that he also might want to join Raina on his channel. In the long run, Gujrathi showed up on Raina’s channel, giving another lift to Raina’s viewership. From that point forward, the two have encouraged a solid kinship and regularly highlight on one another’s channels. Gujrathi ascribes his moving from Twitch to YouTube on Raina’s recommendation.

As indicated by a large number of chess, including GMs Anand Viswanathan, Vidit Gujrathi, Anish Giri, Teimour Radjabov, Baskaran Adhiban, Emil Sutovsky, and IM Sagar Shah, Raina has been instrumental in promoting chess in India through his channel.

Raina attempts to make the round of chess all the more engaging to the majority through his humor which as indicated by many have encouraged him to come to a bigger audience[Notwithstanding the chess players referenced over, a few notable chess characters like Pentala Harikrishna; previous world chess champions Vladimir Kramnik and Viswanathan Anand; and the current world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen have highlighted Raina’s channel. He likewise coordinated numerous chess competitions for mainstream Indian celebrities.

Both Tammy and Samay have played a huge role in keeping viewers sane during the pandemic and deserve all the love and appreciation for it.