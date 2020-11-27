Here comes Honey Boo Boo

America’s sweetheart honey boo boo charmed the world with her sass and cuteness as a tiny tot. Toddler and Tiaras fame Alana Thompson was able to bag a show for herself after wooing the entire nation. So what’s the Lil beauty queen up to these days?? Life has not really been all fun and games for the now 15-year-old reality tv star. After here comes honey boo boo came to an end Mama June was able to score her own TV show. The show was initially called Mama June: Not to Hot until June got arrested for consuming illegal substances. The show has now been renamed Mama June: The Family Crisis

Mama’s gone wild

Mama June went viral back in 2017 for her epic weight loss surgery. Ever since then she has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. June along with her boyfriend Geno Doak was sent to the rehabilitation center after the rug bust. June went crazy after abandoning her family for her boyfriend. Forcing Alana to live with her sister Pumpkin. Her stand-alone reality show gave us a glimpse into Honey boo boo’s life. Presently, the siblings are living in a hotel room as they strive to hide from Drug dealers whom June owes money. Although, the latest epi of Mama June: The family Crisis shows some hope for the family to reunite.

Broke?

It’s indeed extremely shocking to learn that reality stars who earned around 50,000$ per episode are broke. It’s all thanks to June’s abusive Drug habits. She went on record to confess that at some point they’d spent around 2000$ every day on drugs. She was spending extravagantly on drugs, urging her to sell the house they were living in. June shall be facing one year in jail following the drug bust. However, we hope she’s able to put her dark past aside and be the loving human she has always been.

Honey Boo Boo speaks out

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Alana goes candid and expresses her feelings about the whole situation. Honey Boo Boo is going through a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment. She’s furious at her mom for forcing her family into such a heinous situation where they have to move cities to live peacefully. At the same time, she’s worried and hopes for her mom to be healthy again. She went on record to say” I want to hug u and slap you at the same time”.

Currently, the 15-year-old is busy growing her brand on Instagram. She recently dropped her new makeup box and we are totally loving it. Honey boo boo even shut down a hater who was throwing shade on her weight transformation. We are really glad that Alana’s becoming sassier day by day!