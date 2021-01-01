Advertisements

Deepika clears out her social media

Deepika Padukone has wiped out her social media as she deletes all her posts on Instagram and Twitter. She even deleted all her highlights on Instagram. Looks like 2020 has taken a toll on the superstar too as she technically becomes a ghost on social media.2020 was tough for the gorgeous diva and corona is not one to be blamed completely for it. She spent most of her year making visits to NBC’s office in connection to the drug case which unfolded during investigations of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Deepika along with stars like Sara Ali Khan, Bharti Singh, etc was proven to have consumed illegal substances. However, unlike Bharti, Deepika wasn’t arrested and was just called for mere questioning.

Fans react to Deepika Padukone’s social media

The internet lost its shit as Deepika Padukone went incognito on that last day of 2020. Several predictions were made by wise men and women of the internet. Several fans who were waiting for updates from their queen were left confused as they found empty social media pages of the star. Members, however, made the best out of this situation as they went on to produce some of the funniest memes for us to laugh over. Fans however also speculate it to be a PR stunt for her upcoming movies. While several fans are genuinely worried about Deepika Padukone’s health as in the past she has publicly spoken about her battle with depression.

Audio book

After trending on Twitter for almost a day, the actress finally broke her silence on Instagram. Deepika Padukone launched an audiobook on her Instagram.In the audio, she speaks about how bad 2020 was and hopes for a better year ahead as she wishes everyone a happy new year. While it’s still unclear as to if all of this is just a PR stunt or not, fans have really calmed down as they get reassurance that she’s doing fine.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to a peaceful vacay with beau Ranveer Singh in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore. Ranbeer Kapoor and Alia Bhat are rumored to be vacationing there with their families too. Fans will soon get to witness her amazing acting skills in Kabir Khan’s next,”83”. 83 is a biopic of the legendary Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. Deepika shall play the role of Kapil Dev’s spouse, Romi Devi. Starring opposite her real-life husband, fans can’t wait to see Deepveer dazzle the screen with their performances. Deepika has also been rumored to have been working in Shakun Batra’s next.