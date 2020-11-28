Who is Dan Bilzerian?

Dan Bilzerian is probably the most envied man on earth. Famous for his extravagant lifestyle, the Instagram influencer has a following of 32.6 million on the platform. Being the son of a corporate raider, Dan was given a trust fund which he probably made use of to establish his brand -Ignite. Ignite happens to be the world’s first premium cannabis brand. So basically Dan’s a drug dealer. But, he’s a drug dealer who sells merch too! Born on December 7th, in Tampa Florida, Dan recently embraced his Armenian roots by gaining Armenian citizenship. Several people find it fishy as Dan did train to be a Navy Seal in America. However, he never really became one.

Critics

Dan has been in the headlines frequently for his wild parties and celeb interactions. While several people envy his lifestyle several others criticize it for various reasons. His international women’s day post on Instagram was got a lot of criticism as it felt degrading. In the picture, Dan was seen using a woman’s back as a table to balance his food tray. 4 other almost naked women joined them in the jacuzzi. The caption of the picture read, “women are great for so many things.”

Dan-The controversial “King of Instagram”

The most recent controversy involving the poker player is rather extremely criminally. Questions have been raised about the financial situation of the “King of Instagram”.The financial statement of Ignite reveals that the company lost more than 50 million dollars in the past year. Trying to fuel their CEO’s expensive life, the company might go bankrupt soon. Ignite with -heled its statements for 2 quarters before finally releasing it. In the first quarter, the company lost far more than its actual worth. Ignite began its journey with stocks valuing at 1.26$ each, today the stocks are at the rate of 0.64 cents.

Ex-Chief files a suit against Ignite

It all began coming into light when Dan fired Curtis Heffernan who was the president of Ignite. Curtis filed a suit against the company for firing him. Curtis was not willing to write off the company’s money to cater to Dan’s expensive taste. It was also brought to attention that Dan would often try to manipulate the books. By writing off huge amounts as business expenses or charity proceeds. Thereby, committing fraud. However, Dan was able to raise 25 million dollars from his dad to keep the company afloat. The entire thing’s still very fishy.

Dan’s running away?

Few people speculate he’s trying to run away from America. He recently vacated his lavish mansion and even got Armenian citizenship. As a CEO of a company that owes around 40 million$ to investors, he’s majorly failing business. Ignite is in the verge of bankruptcy or probably already bankrupt running away does seem like the most viable choice. Fleeing to Armenia would be a good option as Dan could be booked for fraud in America.