Amanda Nunes wins

At UFC 259, Amanda Nunes easily handled Megan Anderson by presenting her in the first round of their title fight.The ruling UFC ladies’ bantamweight and featherweight champion could be on course for a speedy re-visitation of the Octagon, per Dana White.

In his post-battle question and answer session, White referenced that a battle between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena could be underway. The UFC president expressed that Pena was messaging him and the remainder of his group the whole evening and needs to get into the Octagon with Nunes next.”Julianna Pena has been messaging we all throughout the evening, she’s been occupied this evening. Better believe it, we could do that .”Julianna Pena was initially planned to battle Holly Holm at the UFC Fight Night occasion on May eighth. Notwithstanding, the battle between the two bantamweights has been dropped, and Pena has now required her title shot.

Amanda Nunes is unbeatable

Subsequent to beating Sara McMann at UFC 257, Pena at first got down on Amanda Nunes and requested a title shot against the last mentioned. However, the defending champ wouldn’t recognize the callout from The Venezuelan Vixen and rather moved her concentration to guarding the 145-lbs title.Amanda Nunes has been unbeaten in the UFC since 2015. In the course of recent years, Nunes has beaten the absolute best warriors at any point to beauty the game, including any semblance of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Holly Holm.

At UFC 259, Amanda Nunes made her re-visitation of the Octagon interestingly since her success over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. In her second continuous ladies’ featherweight title guard, Nunes submitted Anderson inside two minutes of the first round.It stays not yet clear if Amanda Nunes will shield the featherweight title or if the UFC chooses to close the division down totally. Nonetheless, it has been affirmed that her next battle will be at 135, and The Lioness could make a fast turnaround for a battle against Pena.