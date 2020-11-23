AMA during Covid

AMA’s 2020 took place on 23rd November in Microsoft Theater, LA. The AMA has been celebrating music for over 46 years now. Amid covid times, AMA’s was able to carry on their legacy of honoring artists as usual with precautions. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson the show had a small audience, several live in-house performances, and presenters.JB and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their hit single “Monsters”. Just wooed his fans by performing his singles Lonely” and “Holy.” Katy Perry used the opportunity to premiere her new song “Only Love” and it was amazing Darius Rucker. This year’s AMAs was even more special as the show debuted a new category of awards to honor Latino music.

Big winners at AMA Big winners at AMA

Taylor Swift swooped most of the awards this year. Swift also bagged the prestigious prize of Artist of the year. She apologized for not being able to accept the award in person as she was busy re-recording her music catalog. Taylor even took home the award for the music video of the year and favorite female pop artist. Winning around 32 awards during her carrier, Taylor Swift’s won the most number of AMA awards. Justin Bieber too took home several awards.

He won under the categories of Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Collaboration of the Year, and Favorite Country Song. Becky G won the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist. Her speech was simply heart touching.

AMAs- a star-filled affair.

As promised, AMAs had some breathtaking performances. Dua lipa stole the show with her quite “Levitating” performance. BTS too performed in a stadium in Seol for the AMAs. And The Army tweeted a million tweets about their idol’s performances. JLo dazzled the stage with Maluma to perform their songs Pa Ti and Lonely. Everybody’s favorite “Bad guy” Billie Eilish performed, therefore I am. Bebe Rexa and Doja Cat performed their latest collab,” funky and fierce.”Several other accomplished blessed us with their performances.

Why are Ama’s different?

Ama’s is the mastermind of Dick Clark. First awarded,46 years ago, AMA’s was initially created to give competition to the well established Grammys. Now, why is the AMAs better and different? Although the Grammys are the most prestigious award a music artist can win, AMAs provide more value as the winners are chosen by the public! That’s right it’s the people who choose their winners! Things like white supremacy do not exist in the world of AMA’s. It provides a rather democratic approach to art. The AMA’s are loved and enjoyed by people worldwide as they get to take part in the decision making process. The voting process is pretty simple. Fans just have to use the hashtags the AMA tailors to vote for their idols. However, the grammy are doing gender equality right as they removed separate categories for male and female artists.

Although the Grammy’s have more categories than the AMA’s, the Ama’s have more categories related to a particular genre. this year’s AMAs was one of a kind as it was able to handle the obstacles created by the pandemic like a pro. The people have spoken and the winners have been chosen. Do you think the winners deserved the win?